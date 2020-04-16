Lockdown diaries: Kunal Kemmu peels 'matar' with daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. And guess what, the father-daughter duo is seen peeling pees in the image! "It's just a 'matar' of time...#lockdown...#stayhome..#twopeasinapod," Soha captioned the picture.





View this post on Instagram



It’s... 👓 View full article

