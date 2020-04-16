Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy,' calls breakup 'one of the world's biggest'

Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy,' calls breakup 'one of the world's biggest'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Britney Spears is putting the past behind her.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andrewpasq

Andrea Pasqualetti #facciamorete #britneyspears pays a compliment to #JustinTimberlake On #instagram. #vulture https://t.co/DOYI2pWRho 4 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy,' calls breakup 'one of the world's biggest'… https://t.co/KxSWeHP2qK 13 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Britney Spears Dances To Her ‘Genius’ Ex Justin Timberlake’s Song And Shows Him Love – He Sends Her Love Right Back… https://t.co/yiOmpwtrlr 13 minutes ago

lhb12king

l.hbking RT @billboard: You guys, Britney Spears just posted a video dancing to a Justin Timberlake song -- and JT took notice 👀 https://t.co/sEthSk… 13 minutes ago

ShygirlV

VeronicaN.Lopez Britney Spears Dances to 'Genius' Ex Justin Timberlake's Song on Instagram, Justin Responds https://t.co/kaM1P4W32N via @YahooEnt 15 minutes ago

asianb0iii

🦋🦋🦋 RT @vulture: Britney Spears pays man a compliment https://t.co/ssajJt7fjo 46 minutes ago

MosherHartley

Rick Hartley Mosher Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake 'Had One of the World's Biggest Breakups' https://t.co/edJWM1HZtJ 57 minutes ago

pez1963

P-E-Z RT @TMZ: Spears dances to one of Justin’s hits on Instagram – before saying this about their split (via @toofab) https://t.co/4TtH7iVVky 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.