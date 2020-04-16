Halle Berry Nails The Viral Pillow Challenge on Instagram

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Halle Berry really can make anything look good – even a pillow! The 53-year-old actress took part in the internet’s latest challenge, the pillow challenge, and made it work on as a chic dress in her new Instagram pic. “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” Halle captioned her pic. She added [...] 👓 View full article

