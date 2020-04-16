Global  

Cameron Diaz: Motherhood is 'the best, best, best part of my life'

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Actress Cameron Diaz feels parenthood is the best thing that has ever happened to her. In an interaction with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, Cameron, who welcomed daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, spoke about how her life has changed after becoming a mother, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I love being a mother. It's...
News video: Motherhood is the best part of Camerion Diaz’s life

 Cameron Diaz has described motherhood as the best part of her life.

