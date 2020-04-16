Global  

Tom Hardy Will Read Bedtime Stories For Children on BBC's CBeebies

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Tom Hardy is here to save the day and read up bedtime stories. The 42-year-old actor has joined BBC Children’s channel, CBeebies, for a week of bedtime stories, that will run from April 27 through May 1, Variety first reported. It’s reported that Tom will be reading “Hug Me” by Simone Ciraolo; “Under the Same [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tom Hardy Heading Back to 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' for a Week

Tom Hardy Heading Back to 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' for a Week 00:59

 Tom Hardy Heading Back to 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' for a Week The actor was a huge hit with young audiences. 1.07 million watched his storytelling sessions via BBC iPlayer. Now he's announced his comeback, 'Tom's Week,' to keep children and their parents entertained during the lockdown. Tom Hardy...

