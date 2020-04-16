Global  

Lunch with A-Rod, serenade by Bieber as #allinchallenge on coronavirus takes off

Reuters India Thursday, 16 April 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in his next movie, Justin Bieber says he will serenade the winner in their hometown, and Ellen DeGeneres is offering one lucky American the chance to co-host an episode of "The Ellen Show."
