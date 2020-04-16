Global  

Baton Baton Mein and Khatta Meetha actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at 65

Baton Baton Mein and Khatta Meetha actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at 65

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein and Bollywood/Hollywood, has died at the age of 65. Son of renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee and stepson of adman Alyque Padamsee, Chowdhry died here on Wednesday.

The actor, who was in India for dental treatment, had to stay back due to the...
