Kangana's sister's Twitter account suspended

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is an avid Twitter user and often speaks her mind on social media. However her posts seem to have landed her in a controversy. Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended for violating rules. According to a enws portal, Rangoli’s account was suspended she posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone pelting incident.
