Kangana's sister's Twitter account suspended

Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is an avid Twitter user and often speaks her mind on social media. However her posts seem to have landed her in a controversy. Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended for violating rules. According to a enws portal, Rangoli’s account was suspended she posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone pelting incident.
A Twitter user recently shared a cute but heartwarming conversation he had with sandwich fast-food chain Subway. On April 8, the user, who goes by “Phil” on the social media platform, shared two screenshots of private conversations he had with the chain’s Twitter account. “Subway really has...