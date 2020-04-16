Global  

Kareena Kapoor Khan can't deal with being away from her 'Girl Gang'

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Reminiscing the times when she could go out and have fun with her girl gang, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture. The picture posted by the 'Jab We Met' actor featured her and her star sister Karisma Kapoor along with Kareena's best buddy Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika...
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kareena posts pictures of her 'Easter bunnies' Taimur, Saif

Kareena posts pictures of her 'Easter bunnies' Taimur, Saif 01:08

 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a photograph of her "Easter bunnies" -- husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

