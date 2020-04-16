Kareena Kapoor Khan can't deal with being away from her 'Girl Gang' Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Reminiscing the times when she could go out and have fun with her girl gang, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture. The picture posted by the 'Jab We Met' actor featured her and her star sister Karisma Kapoor along with Kareena's best buddy Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika... 👓 View full article

