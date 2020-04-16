Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended after tweet targeting a community
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is once again in hot water for a post on Twitter. Her account on the micro-blogging website now stands suspended, though a snapshot of her original tweet that kicked off the controversy is still doing the rounds online.
Rangoli reportedly posted what is being considered as hate tweets...
A Twitter user recently shared a cute but heartwarming conversation he had with sandwich fast-food chain Subway. On April 8, the user, who goes by “Phil” on the social media platform, shared two screenshots of private conversations he had with the chain’s Twitter account. “Subway really has...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
thruth_finder RT @OpIndia_com: Twitter suspends account of Kangana Ranaut's sister for angrily tweeting against 'mullahs' attacking doctors and cops http… 2 seconds ago
Yasir Khan RT @imMAK02: Rangoli Chandel's account has been suspended for inciting hatred and posting communal racist stuff.
Hope All bhakts will boyc… 9 seconds ago
Qais RT @imsalmansam: Twitter suspends account of Human rights activist Rangoli Chandel, in tweet she had appealed to communities to maintain pe… 25 seconds ago
Indian is a Hindu RT @goonereol: Rangoli Chandel's account suspended by twitter because she dared to take on the secular lobby.
Meanwhile all the accounts th… 40 seconds ago
Sandeep RT @mamtan14: Twitter suspends account of sister of Kangana Ranaut: Here is why https://t.co/7h0UNEkvQO | When will RW learn to be more sma… 51 seconds ago