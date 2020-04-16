Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended after tweet targeting a community

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is once again in hot water for a post on Twitter. Her account on the micro-blogging website now stands suspended, though a snapshot of her original tweet that kicked off the controversy is still doing the rounds online.



Rangoli reportedly posted what is being considered as hate tweets... Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is once again in hot water for a post on Twitter. Her account on the micro-blogging website now stands suspended, though a snapshot of her original tweet that kicked off the controversy is still doing the rounds online.Rangoli reportedly posted what is being considered as hate tweets 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 3 days ago Twitter user thanks Subway for being his 'therapist' 01:50 A Twitter user recently shared a cute but heartwarming conversation he had with sandwich fast-food chain Subway. On April 8, the user, who goes by “Phil” on the social media platform, shared two screenshots of private conversations he had with the chain’s Twitter account. “Subway really has...