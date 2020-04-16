Global  

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended after tweet targeting a community

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended after tweet targeting a communityKangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is once again in hot water for a post on Twitter. Her account on the micro-blogging website now stands suspended, though a snapshot of her original tweet that kicked off the controversy is still doing the rounds online.

Rangoli reportedly posted what is being considered as hate tweets...
