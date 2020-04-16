It's a girl! Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta become parents

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Sharing the news with her followers, Smriti took to Instagram. "Our princess has arrived... 15.04.2020," she wrote. Along with it, she also shared a picture that shows the couple holding the newborn in their arms.





