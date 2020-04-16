Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > It's a girl! Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta become parents

It's a girl! Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta become parents

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Sharing the news with her followers, Smriti took to Instagram. "Our princess has arrived... 15.04.2020," she wrote. Along with it, she also shared a picture that shows the couple holding the newborn in their arms.


View this post...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas It's a girl! Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta become parents https://t.co/V33LeaySRw 36 minutes ago

Rovi66310543

Rovi RT @moviemoodnews: https://t.co/fWB2CoEKzG MOVIE MOOD, Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid lockdown: ‘Our princess has arriv… 2 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla RT @PinkvillaTelly: #MeriAashiquiTumSeHi actors #SmritiKhanna and #GautamGupta become proud parents of a baby girl; See Photo - https://t.c… 2 hours ago

PinkvillaTelly

Pinkvilla Telly #MeriAashiquiTumSeHi actors #SmritiKhanna and #GautamGupta become proud parents of a baby girl; See Photo - https://t.co/gXUZfxeC4b 2 hours ago

viralbhayani77

Viral Bhayani Television couple smriti khanna and Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl 👧 yesterday. Congratulations 👍… https://t.co/zWzE0E4fHZ 3 hours ago

moviemoodnews

MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/fWB2CoEKzG MOVIE MOOD, Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid lockdown: ‘Our princess has… https://t.co/Gn6DzaVVtw 3 hours ago

moviemoodnews

MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/VU0M00WKHm MOVIE MOOD, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcome a baby girl. See pic… https://t.co/PriIPxBs3j 3 hours ago

ThakurSana1

Thakur Sana Good News: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl — view pic Good… https://t.co/F9solqGCNr 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.