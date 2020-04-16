SNL's Michael Che Paying Rent for Residents in His Late Grandmother's Building Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Michael Che is honoring his late grandmother. The Saturday Night Live star has announced that he will be paying one month's rent for 160 apartments in his late grandma's New York... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Wen RT @CBSNews: Michael Che is paying rent for 160 public housing residents to honor his grandmother https://t.co/5QWbgmV8SZ https://t.co/Yg3C… 2 minutes ago Rob Owen RT @UPROXXTV: To honor his late grandmother, Che is paying one month’s rent for all 160 residents of her New York City public housing compl… 4 minutes ago Toni Saturday Night Live star, Michael Che is paying rent for 160 public housing residents to honor his grandmother https://t.co/tbYsV0mw0e 6 minutes ago TV on UPROXX To honor his late grandmother, Che is paying one month’s rent for all 160 residents of her New York City public hou… https://t.co/iUHQ3ZpU2c 7 minutes ago Matt(hew) "Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host Michael Che is honoring the memory of his grandmother by paying the ren… https://t.co/q4zyzFvdV7 8 minutes ago AAron Leckinger Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host Michael Che is honoring the memory of his grandmother by paying the rent… https://t.co/qVOZ2IieSD 9 minutes ago Niki RT @enews: SNL's Michael Che Paying Rent for Residents in His Late Grandmother's Building https://t.co/4Vch81LC6U 18 minutes ago 0ok RT @92QJamsBmore: SNL’s Michael Che Paying Rent For Public Housing Residents To Honor Grandma https://t.co/TQ4DKNYpbw 18 minutes ago