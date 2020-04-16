Henry Green's 'Fabric' Frames Vulnerability Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

"I wanted to write about the need to speak openly..."



English producer *Henry Green* has shared new piece 'Fabric'.



The electronic musician's new album 'Half Light' lands on June 12th, with a full UK tour to follow in September.



The record is an intricate, nuanced return, with Henry Green opening up on his latest release.



New song 'Fabric' is out now, a work that aims to "write about the need to speak openly, to embrace the vulnerability that honest words can bring..."



Skittering electronics that built into something poignant, his immersive production style digs a little deeper.



He comments:



"I wanted to 'Fabric' is about that reluctance to expose ourselves, and to give every part of us to those who we consider closest. I love that visual of water soaking through layers of fabric, raw and honest words breaking through barriers we build to protect ourselves."



"This track was slightly different to most of mine in that it was written purely acoustically, no obvious production style became apparent straight away. I decided to keep the track super intimate, resisting the temptation to build up the arrangement and put too many different production elements in."



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Hattie Ellis*



