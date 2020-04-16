Alicia Keys Is The Third Face Of Clash 115 Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

These are tough times. To get through it, we need to work together, but that kind of communal achievement can only work if individual perseverance is pushed to the limit.



*Alicia Keys* has been to the limit and beyond. A peerless songwriter, this multi award-winning icon channels incredible musicality with a desire to do things her own way, sending barriers tumbling in the process.



She's been on a journey, one of motherhood, womanhood and ultimately, selfhood; her upcoming album and book reflecting a new, defiantly honest approach. The third cover star of Clash 115, Alicia Keys represents everything we aspire to in this lockdown – a towering force of unbridled creativity.



As she tells Clash: “Honestly it doesn’t matter how much success you’ve had or how much money you have, whatever you have is kind of fleeting – it’s about what spirit you have...”



Also featured in this issue is *Kim Petras*, *Mae Muller*, *Inhaler*, *Gorillaz*, *Graham Coxon*, *Cavetown*, *Shaggy*, and many more. Other covers to follow this week.



*Clash 115* is available to buy online now ahead of its release - get the magazine *HERE,* shipped to your home in fully recyclable zero-plastic packaging.



Clash 115 with *Alicia Keys*

Interview: *Emma Finamore *

Photography: *Ryan James Caruthers *

Fashion: *Jake Sammis*

Set Design: *Jon Anthony*

Make Up: *Tasha Reiko Brown* at The Wall Group

