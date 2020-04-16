Global  

Playboi Carti Keeps Teasing New Music Gearing Up To Drop: “4vr. Lit”

SOHH Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Playboi Carti Keeps Teasing New Music Gearing Up To Drop: “4vr. Lit”Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti is getting ready to bless the quarantine world. The hip-hop star has teased fans about gearing up to release some fire tunes. Playboi Carti Teases New Music Carti went to his social media pages with the ultimate hints. Despite not giving an exact date, speculation has his latest single possibly arriving […]

The post Playboi Carti Keeps Teasing New Music Gearing Up To Drop: "4vr. Lit" appeared first on .
