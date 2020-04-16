Global  

Did Chris Hemsworth Throw Some Subtle Shade at Miley Cyrus?

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020
Some fans think Chris Hemsworth might be throwing some shade at Miley Cyrus in his new interview about his younger brother Liam Hemsworth! In an interview with News.com.au, Chris was speaking about Liam‘s Men’s Health cover story, where he looked buff and great! “I think he’s done it,” he said about Liam being the fit [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Miley Cyrus 'set to make a Liam Hemsworth-inspired rock album'

Miley Cyrus 'set to make a Liam Hemsworth-inspired rock album' 00:36

 Chart-topping singer Miley Cyrus is poised to record a rock album inspired by her split from Liam Hemsworth, according to a report.

