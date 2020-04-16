Global  

Bolly Buzz: Salman slams lockdown violators

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 April 2020
Bollywood had an eventful as celebrities hit headlines for some interesting news. While Salman Khan issued a stern warming to lockdown violatoris, Vijay Deverakonda showed fans the raw realities of frontline Covid-19 workers. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue to enjoy life in lockdown – here your daily roundup of the biggest news, scoops and gossip from Bollywood.
