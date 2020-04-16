Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Another epic throwback pic from ‘Ramayan’ takes over internet, this time Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares frame with her sisters

Another epic throwback pic from ‘Ramayan’ takes over internet, this time Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares frame with her sisters

Zee News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
This time it’s Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala’s Throwback Thursday treat to us and we couldn’t be more elated. Dipika, who played Sita in ‘Ramayan’, has shared a million-dollar picture of herself surrounded by her on-screen sisters on the sets of the show.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

khiljeedotcom

khiljee.com Another epic throwback pic from ‘Ramayan’ takes over internet, this time Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares frame with… https://t.co/ZsM8997zRz 21 minutes ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Another epic throwback pic from #Ramayan takes over internet, this time Sita aka #DipikaChikhlia shares frame with her… 23 minutes ago

qnewshub

QNewsHub Another epic throwback pic from ‘Ramayan’ takes over internet, this time Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares frame with… https://t.co/f8j9BX7mzo 36 minutes ago

CKT_Thakur

CKT Thakur Read More https://t.co/bNEJrUWdPx https://t.co/up2mkXEurZ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.