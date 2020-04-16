Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch Anna Kendrick Befriend a Sex Doll in Dummy Sneak Peek

Watch Anna Kendrick Befriend a Sex Doll in Dummy Sneak Peek

E! Online Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Anna Kendrick's new best friend is a sex doll? Sure! That's the premise of Dummy, a new Quibi series starring and executive produced by Kendrick. Dummy follows an aspiring writer...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Dummy trailer - Anna Kendrick, Donal Logue

Dummy trailer - Anna Kendrick, Donal Logue 01:18

 Dummy trailer - Plot synopsis:A friendship that makes you feel whole... An aspiring writer befriends her boyfriend's rubber doll and the two take on the world together. directed by Tricia Brock starring Anna Kendrick, Donal Logue release date April 20, 2020 (on Quibi)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.