Watch Anna Kendrick Befriend a Sex Doll in Dummy Sneak Peek Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Anna Kendrick's new best friend is a sex doll? Sure! That's the premise of Dummy, a new Quibi series starring and executive produced by Kendrick. Dummy follows an aspiring writer... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 1 week ago Dummy trailer - Anna Kendrick, Donal Logue 01:18 Dummy trailer - Plot synopsis:A friendship that makes you feel whole... An aspiring writer befriends her boyfriend's rubber doll and the two take on the world together. directed by Tricia Brock starring Anna Kendrick, Donal Logue release date April 20, 2020 (on Quibi) You Might Like

Tweets about this