Joyner Lucas Can’t Believe All The Success He’s Enjoying Right Now: “I Don’t Think This S**t Will Ever Be Normal For Me” Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

East Coast rapper Joyner Lucas is living the dream. The hip-hop star has reflected on how much he’s already accomplished in his early rap career. Jumping For Joyner This week, Lucas went to his Instagram page to geek out over what he’s experienced over the past few months. Joyner referenced his lavish lifestyle and putting […]



