Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Danny Trejo Donates Hundreds of Free Meals to LA Hospital Workers Amid Pandemic

Danny Trejo Donates Hundreds of Free Meals to LA Hospital Workers Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Danny Trejo is doing something wonderful! The 75-year-old Machete actor served hundreds of free meals from his popular Trejo’s Tacos joint to frontline workers at USC Verdugo Hills on Wednesday (April 15), according to TMZ. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Danny Trejo Staff prepped bowls filled with canritas, chicken, steak asada and brisket [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Caterer gives meals to hospital workers

Caterer gives meals to hospital workers 02:26

 12th Street Catering in West Philadelphia is preparing and delivering 500 meals a day to give to healthcare workers at Temple University Hospital and Jefferson Health.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

misskittyf

✨Ashley J. Leckwold✨ RT @ABC7: BIG HEART: Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) never misses an opportunity to give back to his community. The LA native donated hundred… 8 hours ago

Cupen_Ames

Freddy Cupen-Ames RT @USCAlumni: Los Angeles native Danny Trejo delivers hundreds of warm meals to the staff at the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale. #… 2 days ago

LDCAna1

Ana Valdez Another Amazing actor and human being! #ThePowerOfAll &#8216;Machete&#8217; star Danny Trejo donates hundreds of me… https://t.co/TZ13lOmoVy 2 days ago

JaviZitroFilms

Javier Ortiz (Xavier Ortiz) RT @LDCLatino: Actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo is making sure overworked hospital staff remain fed during the COVID-19 pandemic by donat… 2 days ago

queen_station

. Danny Trejo Donates Hundreds of Meals to L.A. Hospital Workers https://t.co/wv0dQ6heOv via TMZ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.