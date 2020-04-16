Danny Trejo Donates Hundreds of Free Meals to LA Hospital Workers Amid Pandemic

Danny Trejo is doing something wonderful! The 75-year-old Machete actor served hundreds of free meals from his popular Trejo’s Tacos joint to frontline workers at USC Verdugo Hills on Wednesday (April 15), according to TMZ. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Danny Trejo Staff prepped bowls filled with canritas, chicken, steak asada and brisket [...]

