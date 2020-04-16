Global  

Brian Dennehy death: Tommy Boy and First Blood star dies aged 81

Independent Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Actor Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81.
Tweets about this

radica32113943

radica RT @mmpadellan: The great actor, Brian Dennehy, has passed at the age of 81. It was a non-COVID related death, but still a huge loss. #RI… 3 seconds ago

ShawnRichardz

shawn richardz RT @RollingStone: Brian Dennehy, the versatile character actor known for turns in 'Tommy Boy' and 'Death of a Salesman,' has died at the ag… 10 seconds ago

WriterJonLeaf

Jonathan Leaf Sad news if you are in or love the #theater: #BrianDennehy has died. I saw him 3 times: in Long Day's Journey, Sale… https://t.co/4mmacQGvv2 16 seconds ago

acikaus

Aco Bogdanović RT @Independent: Tommy Boy and First Blood actor Brian Dennehy has died https://t.co/fxn0oLdj6B 28 seconds ago

foxone1

foxone1 'Tommy Boy' actor Brian Dennehy dead at 81; won Tony for 'Death of a Salesman' https://t.co/fJEOQwkw1r via @nypost 32 seconds ago

