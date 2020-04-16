Global  

Fox’s Bret Baier: Sources ‘Increasingly Confident’ Coronavirus Outbreak Started in Wuhan Lab

Thursday, 16 April 2020
Fox News' Bret Baier followed up his scoop that U.S. government sources believe the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab before accidentally escaping and infecting the population, with an appearance on Hannity, Wednesday evening.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Investigates Possibility That COVID-19 Originated in a Chinese Lab

US Investigates Possibility That COVID-19 Originated in a Chinese Lab 01:22

 US Investigates Possibility That COVID-19 Originated in a Chinese Lab According to CNN, the U.S. government is looking into whether the coronavirus started in a Chinese laboratory instead of a market. The speculation is that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, and was accidentally...

