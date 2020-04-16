Global  

What to Know About David Guetta’s Massive Upcoming Livestream Performance

Billboard.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
David Guetta will perform a livestream charity event from Miami this Saturday, April 18.
👓 View full article
0
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: David Guetta planning two-hour virtual party in Miami

David Guetta planning two-hour virtual party in Miami 00:35

 David Guetta is planning to host a livestream performance from an undisclosed Miami, Florida location to raise money for charities battling the coronavirus pandemic.

