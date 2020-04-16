Global  

'Rambo: First Blood' and 'Tommy Boy' actor Brian Dennehy dead at 81

Thursday, 16 April 2020
Veteran actor Brian Dennehy, known for roles in "Rambo: First Blood," "Tommy Boy" and "To Catch A Killer" died Wednesday at age 81. 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81

Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81 01:18

 Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81 Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, CT. His daughter, Elizabeth, shared the news of his death on Twitter. Elizabeth Dennehy, via Twitter Elizabeth Dennehy, via Twitter Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades. He worked in...

