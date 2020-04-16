Global  

Whitmer Stunned By Michigan Protest: Saw Swastika & Confederate Flags, Barehanded People Giving Candy to Children

Whitmer Stunned By Michigan Protest: Saw Swastika & Confederate Flags, Barehanded People Giving Candy to Children

Mediaite Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that the "gridlock" protest outside the state capitol this week was "a political protest" and not really about the measures she has implemented to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
