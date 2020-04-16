Global  

Stellan Skarsgard & Kyle Soller to Join the Cast of Disney+ 'Star Wars' Spinoff Series!

Thursday, 16 April 2020
Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are joining the cast! The two stars are set to join Diego Luna in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series based on character Cassian Andor from Rogue One, Variety reported on Thursday (April 16). The two are still in final negotiations for their roles, according to the report. Disney previously [...]
