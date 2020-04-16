Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds' Famous Feud Began Because of Scarlett Johansson Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hugh Jackman is revealing the origin of his epic years-long (fake) feud Ryan Reynolds…and it all started because of Ryan‘s ex wife Scarlett Johansson! “How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how [...] Hugh Jackman is revealing the origin of his epic years-long (fake) feud Ryan Reynolds…and it all started because of Ryan‘s ex wife Scarlett Johansson! “How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how [...] 👓 View full article

