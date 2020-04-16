Global  

Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds' Famous Feud Began Because of Scarlett Johansson

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds' Famous Feud Began Because of Scarlett JohanssonHugh Jackman is revealing the origin of his epic years-long (fake) feud Ryan Reynolds…and it all started because of Ryan‘s ex wife Scarlett Johansson! “How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how [...]
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Ryan Reynolds reignites funny feud with Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds reignites funny feud with Hugh Jackman 01:07

 Ryan Reynolds reignites funny feud with Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds joked Deborra-Lee Furness should "hang in there" as the actress and her husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary. Hugh posted a sweet tribute to his "Debs", who he said he loves with "every fibre of his soul". Hugh shared a...

