Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19

Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19

Reuters India Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Chilean author Luis Sepúlveda, best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died on Thursday of COVID-19 in a hospital in Asturias, the region of northern Spain where he lived for several decades, his publisher and Spanish media reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paco_fmendez

Paco Fernandez Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19 https://t.co/MS3401Cf4a 20 minutes ago

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19 https://t.co/xMKpj7VWSe https://t.co/0qnEhWOzY8 59 minutes ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of Covid-19 - AFP https://t.co/R2Hfg7ZVaI 1 hour ago

CustardKong

Custard Kong Max knows these things... Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19… https://t.co/8xzJCX3n42 4 hours ago

mailnewsonline

The Mail News Online Chilean Best-Selling Author Luis Sepulveda Dies In Spain Of COVID-19 https://t.co/0MExElPOqb https://t.co/W4uWyKpVVM 4 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19 https://t.co/75MuFdHSQZ 5 hours ago

minamaya13

OriginalBADYOGAKITTYⓋ #Coronavirus: Best-selling Chilean writer and left-wing activist, #LuisSepúlveda dies aged 70. He spent six weeks i… https://t.co/ot8r3Lvrjd 5 hours ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira Best-selling Chilean writer #LuisSepulveda has died at a hospital in northern #Spain some six weeks after testing p… https://t.co/1bcvVL5ua0 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.