Future Releases Classic PURPLE REIGN Mixtape On Streaming Platforms

SOHH Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Future Releases Classic PURPLE REIGN Mixtape On Streaming PlatformsAtlanta rap superstar Future is bringing back the classics. Many of his older mixtapes aren’t currently on streaming services, but in the last few weeks he’s doing something about it. Last night, he put up the 2016 tape Purple Reign on all platforms. Back To The Future Produced by the popular Metro Boomin and 808Mafia […]

