The Chainsmokers Donate 20,000 KN95 Masks to U.S. Hospitals Amid Pandemic Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Chainsmokers are doing something fantastic to help medical workers. The “Closer” duo donated 20,000 KN95 masks to two hospitals in the United States: 10,000 went to Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and 10,000 went to University Medical Center in Las Vegas – two hospitals working hard to help amid the global health [...] 👓 View full article



