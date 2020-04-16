Global  

The Chainsmokers Donate 20,000 KN95 Masks to U.S. Hospitals Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The Chainsmokers are doing something fantastic to help medical workers. The “Closer” duo donated 20,000 KN95 masks to two hospitals in the United States: 10,000 went to Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and 10,000 went to University Medical Center in Las Vegas – two hospitals working hard to help amid the global health [...]
