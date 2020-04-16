Global  

NFL Star Von Miller Has Coronavirus

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Von Miller is the latest sports star to be diagnosed with coronavirus. The 31-year-old outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos and Dancing with the Stars contestant tested positive for coronavirus, Ian Rapoport reported Thursday (April 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Von Miller “NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has [...]
