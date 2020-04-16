Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Pine Soaks Up the Sun During a Bike Ride with Annabelle Wallis

Chris Pine Soaks Up the Sun During a Bike Ride with Annabelle Wallis

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Chris Pine puts his toned arms on display while going for a bike ride with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis on Thursday afternoon (April 16) in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old Wonder Woman actor and the 35-year-old The Mummy actress both had bandanas to cover their face when they reached public areas. They made a pit stop at [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.