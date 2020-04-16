Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 date was not realistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this faisal waqas RT @92newschannel: Singer R Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September https://t.co/jAG4zWPtrn https://t.co/Kv9oCGCpNq 20 minutes ago 92 News HD Plus Singer R Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September https://t.co/jAG4zWPtrn https://t.co/Kv9oCGCpNq 2 hours ago Maximus Overdrive TV Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September https://t.co/eNZjxcEQaU 3 hours ago Willy Galeon RT @ABSCBNNews: Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September https://t.co/3LBCDTaAwQ 4 hours ago Classic White Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September https://t.co/HWK46x6p3Q 4 hours ago tickets4dc Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September https://t.co/AJg1eGifpN https://t.co/tVka4piavA 4 hours ago PageTown CMS Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September - https://t.co/UAbd0iKo2d 5 hours ago Margarita correa Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September https://t.co/dx1TECgqfo https://t.co/MNBTSaswD7 6 hours ago