Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 date was not realistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
