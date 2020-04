Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 4 hours ago Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Engagement Rumors Are 'Not True' 00:53 Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Engagement Rumors Are 'Not True' Ehrich was recently rumored to be planning to pop the question to Lovato, but sources have insisted it's "not true." Source, to 'E! News' Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 28, began dating in March. They are already said to be "very much in love" with...