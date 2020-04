Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Reese Witherspoon‘s fashion brand Draper James launched a giveaway two weeks ago to donate free dresses to teachers. The response overwhelmed the company though. “Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give [...] 👓 View full article