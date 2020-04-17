Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Little Fires Everywhere's Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Was 'Livid' While Watching Latest Episode

Little Fires Everywhere's Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Was 'Livid' While Watching Latest Episode

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Joshua Jackson is revealing his wife Jodie Turner-Smith‘s reactions to the latest episode of his Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere! The 41-year-old actor stars as Bill, the husband of Reese Witherspoon‘s character Elena. In the series, Kerry Washington‘s Mia is supporting her friend Bebe in the fight to get custody of the daughter she gave [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jodie Turner-Smith gives birth [Video]

Jodie Turner-Smith gives birth

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have welcomed their first child.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:30Published
Jodie Turner-Smith is '10ish days away' from giving birth [Video]

Jodie Turner-Smith is '10ish days away' from giving birth

Jodie Turner-Smith is around "10ish days away" from giving birth, according to her husband Joshua Jackson.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Joshua Jackson

It's officially a party of three! Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, into the world. "Both mother and...
E! Online Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.com

Joshua Jackson runs errands in LA and has yet to talk about new baby with Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson stepped out yesterday to run some errands. At one point he was photographed waiting while physically distancing to get into one of the stores....
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BonnieLvs311

ḂṏṆṆḭḕ311™ ⚡️ Found today on HULU: “Little Fires Everywhere” Drama/Mystery - Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Joshua Jackson and Ker… https://t.co/HOyZthTrBf 11 hours ago

live_liberation

Liberation Live Baby News: Congrats to Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner- Smith and Little Fires Everywhere Actor Joshua Jackson on… https://t.co/OvEBCZL68D 13 hours ago

MadelinePurvis

NeFiTeSi I'm watching "Little Fires Everywhere" I've also read the book. This is my mbti take on the characters Elena ESFJ… https://t.co/CQwaCi4Xqm 14 hours ago

ami_tvdfan

ami_ Joshua Jackson's Hot Dad is the Secret Breakout Star of 'Little Fires Everywhere' https://t.co/h6ZHKRhvGT via @decider 14 hours ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled HostedByMFrazz: LOL: Jodie Turner-Smith Has Been “Livid” Watching Her Husband’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Scenes [D… https://t.co/IQQCqhaPbL 1 day ago

val3lizabeth

v a l e r i e Seeing Joshua Jackson in little fires everywhere made me start rewatching Dawson’s creek. 🙌🏽 Love me some Pacey. 2 days ago

BlackInformant

BlackInformant 🔥👑🔥 Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith was 'livid' https://t.co/oG9gvxF8sk 4 days ago

vixlad

valentine Jodie Turner-Smith relaxes with Joshua Jackson amid COVID-19 https://t.co/GX88TESP7S 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.