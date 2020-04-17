Global  

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deliver free meals in Los Angeles amid coronavirus crisis

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their part to help others amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles 00:48

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started volunteering to deliver meals to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

