Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ariana Grande Sings Every Part for This 'Hercules' Song for Her Disney Singalong Performance!

Ariana Grande Sings Every Part for This 'Hercules' Song for Her Disney Singalong Performance!

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Ariana Grande has always been a big Disney fan and she showed off her musical talents while participating in ABC’s Disney Family Singalong! The 26-year-old singer performed the song “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from the movie Hercules and she didn’t just sing Meg’s part, she also sang all of the Muses parts. PHOTOS: [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & More Featured in 'Disney Family Singalong' Lineup | Billboard News

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & More Featured in 'Disney Family Singalong' Lineup | Billboard News 01:24

 Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & More Featured in 'Disney Family Singalong' Lineup | Billboard News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Ariana Ariana Grande Sings Every Part for This ‘Hercules’ Song for Her Disney Singalong Performance! https:… 18 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Ariana Ariana Grande Sings Every Part for This ‘Hercules’ Song for Her Disney Singalong Performance! https://t.co/EfBeZP88EF 19 minutes ago

scvrene

-҉ 𝑻 𝑬 𝑨 𝑳 -҉ RT @JustJared: Ariana Grande sang every part in "I Won't Say I'm in Love" from #Hercules for the Disney Family Singalong - watch the great… 24 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Ariana Grande Sings Every Part for This ‘Hercules’ Song for Her Disney Singalong Performance!… https://t.co/IzSKY2HVMK 39 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Ariana Grande Sings Every Part for This ‘Hercules’ Song for Her Disney Singalong Performance!… https://t.co/DDRBrEw5Hr 39 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Ariana Grande Sings Every Part for This ‘Hercules’ Song for Her Disney Singalong Performance!… https://t.co/CIJ2jgCXKB 39 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Ariana Grande sang every part in "I Won't Say I'm in Love" from #Hercules for the Disney Family Singalong - watch t… https://t.co/599CkL5d0L 44 minutes ago

looseleafe_

𝔧𝔦𝔪 RT @calberritas: I’m so grateful that ariana fucking grande was brought up with broadway and musicals because I live for every live perform… 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.