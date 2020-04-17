Tonight (April 16), pop's biggest stars like Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera and more covered some of Disney's most-loved — and sing-along friendly — hits.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jay Shriver RT @billboard: The #DisneyFamilySingalong was stacked with surprises https://t.co/sESwN16AU4 14 minutes ago Princess Palma The Disney Family Singalong is probably one of the best things that happened this ECQ ✨ 2 hours ago Entertainment News The Disney Family Singalong: 10 Best Moments https://t.co/0jy51up2oZ #Music 3 hours ago