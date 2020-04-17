Global  

Disney+ Announces a Release Date for 'Artemis Fowl' Movie!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Movie theaters around the country are shut down right now, so Disney has decided to put the movie Artemis Fowl directly on Disney+ instead of delaying the release any further. The movie will start streaming on June 12. Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh [...]
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Artemis Fowl movie - Disney+

Artemis Fowl movie - Disney+ 01:00

 Artemis Fowl movie trailer HD - Streaming Exclusively June 12 - Disney+

