Disney+ Announces a Release Date for 'Artemis Fowl' Movie!

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Movie theaters around the country are shut down right now, so Disney has decided to put the movie Artemis Fowl directly on Disney+ instead of delaying the release any further. The movie will start streaming on June 12. Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh [...] 👓 View full article

