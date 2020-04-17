Watch Video of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Delivering Food to L.A. Residents in Need

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in Los Angeles right now and they volunteered on Wednesday (April 15) with Project Angel Food to deliver food to people in need! Video footage has been released of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wearing hats, gloves, and face masks while arriving at an apartment complex to [...] 👓 View full article



