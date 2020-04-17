Watch Video of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Delivering Food to L.A. Residents in Need
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in Los Angeles right now and they volunteered on Wednesday (April 15) with Project Angel Food to deliver food to people in need! Video footage has been released of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wearing hats, gloves, and face masks while arriving at an apartment complex to [...]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in Los Angeles On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California, to help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple wore masks, gloves and kept a distance of at least...
