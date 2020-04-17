Global  

Mouni Roy's mother slips in the bathroom, actress stuck in Dubai!

Mid-Day Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The lockdown has been creating a lot of problems for the Bollywood celebrities over the last few weeks. It was reported how Sana Saeed couldn't fly back to India from Los Angeles due to being locked down when her father passed away. And now, Gold actress Mouni Roy's mother slipped in the bathroom and hurt herself, and she...
