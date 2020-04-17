Mouni Roy's mother slips in the bathroom, actress stuck in Dubai! Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The lockdown has been creating a lot of problems for the Bollywood celebrities over the last few weeks. It was reported how Sana Saeed couldn't fly back to India from Los Angeles due to being locked down when her father passed away. And now, Gold actress Mouni Roy's mother slipped in the bathroom and hurt herself, and she... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Filmy Monkey Mouni Roy's Mother Slips In Bathroom, Hurts Herself; 'Naagin' Actress Can't Fly Back To India #MouniRoy #Naagin… https://t.co/MXNXNEWu4n 9 hours ago AskTrendy Mouni Roy's Mother Slips In Bathroom, Harm Herself 'Naagin' wishes to fl... https://t.co/2OYXUufJrb via @YouTube 12 hours ago @zoomtv If recent reports are anything to go by, @Roymouni's mother slipped in the bathroom shortly after the #lockdown was… https://t.co/49MMYptzu0 15 hours ago Tellychakkar.com All prayers for @Roymouni's Mamma #MouniRoy #Bollywood #Tellychakkar https://t.co/q6JaY0pFRc 17 hours ago India Forums #MouniRoy’s Mother Slips In Bathroom; Naagin Actress Waiting For Lockdown To End To Be With Her https://t.co/uV9pIksUEr 18 hours ago RituSrk3 RT @Spotboye: EXCLUSIVE: @Roymouni wants to fly back to India from Dubai as her mother has got hurt in the bathroom! Read on! #MouniRoy |… 1 day ago SpotboyE EXCLUSIVE: @Roymouni wants to fly back to India from Dubai as her mother has got hurt in the bathroom! Read on!… https://t.co/OMPuWkYvGd 1 day ago