Ranjit Chowdhry Tribute | He was a thorough professional with great comic timing Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Actor-director-writer Ranjit Chowdhry, 65, passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday morning. Survived by his wife and 16-year-old son, Chowdhry was in Mumbai for a dental treatment since December. He was expected to fly back on April 8. "He ruptured an ulcer in the intestine on April 14 and was taken to the... Actor-director-writer Ranjit Chowdhry, 65, passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday morning. Survived by his wife and 16-year-old son, Chowdhry was in Mumbai for a dental treatment since December. He was expected to fly back on April 8. "He ruptured an ulcer in the intestine on April 14 and was taken to the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this