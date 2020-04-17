Global  

Chris Hemsworth: Didn't know Marvel films were so popular in India

Mid-Day Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Actor Chris Hemsworth found shooting in India "overwhelming" because of the positivity and enthusiasm that he experienced while filming the upcoming Netflix film "Extraction" in the country.

"I loved shooting in India. The people were incredible. I didn't realise how popular the Marvel films were in India. So that was, at...
