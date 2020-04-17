'The Good Fight' Cast Explain Why Season 4 Episodes Are Delayed A Week Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Christine Baranski, Audra MacDonald and more stars of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight have recorded a special video message for their fans while being quarantined in their homes. The cast of the hit show came together to explain why the show has been delayed a week in putting out new episodes. The Good Fight [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS2 LA - Published 1 week ago Nyambi Nyambi On CBS All Access's "The Good Fight" 08:48 The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his experience on "The Good Fight" with Christine Baranski and what he remembers about working with Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy on "Mike & Molly." You Might Like

Tweets about this