Luke Evans' Boyfriend Helped Film His 'Gaston' Performance for the Disney Singalong! Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Luke Evans and Josh Gad performed their Beauty and the Beast song “Gaston” during the Disney Family Singalong and they both sounded great! The guys filmed their performances from their homes while quarantined in separate parts of the country. They were even joined by songwriter Alan Menken, who provided a piano accompaniment. Luke‘s boyfriend Rafael [...] 👓 View full article

