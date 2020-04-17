Global  

Zac Efron Didn't Sing with the 'High School Musical' Cast, But He Joined Them for a TV Reunion!

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The cast of High School Musical reunited for a fun performance of “We’re All in This Together” during the Disney Family Singalong special and Zac Efron was even involved! Zac is supposedly quarantined in the “middle of nowhere” with poor WiFi, but he sent in a grainy video that served as an introduction to the [...]
Tweets about this

KendrahWilliams

Kendrah RT @2020thoughts_: Really offended by the fact that Zac Efron didn’t sing with the HSM cast, I’m like EXTREMELY offended. #DisneyFamilySing… 23 seconds ago

NickBL88

Nick Leon RT @JustJared: Zac Efron made a special appearance during the #DisneyFamilySingalong, though he didn't actually sing with the "High School… 4 minutes ago

BLancaXiLuhan

BLanca Xi Luhan RT @leeherbz_: Finding out zac efron didn’t sing with the rest of the cast is just yet another major***you from 2020 #DisneyFamilySinga… 9 minutes ago

liveoutloud64

Roman Fair-Verona Are we just gonna ignore the fact that Zac Efron didn't sing and just made an appearance #DisneyFamilySingalong lik… https://t.co/BI58EtpEuC 11 minutes ago

im_kaiserodz

rodel Maybe because he didn’t actually sing in the first movie? 🤣 https://t.co/AQjSc4VYhz 13 minutes ago

ChristiannsMomm

Angie.fw Zac Efron just didn’t wanna sing with Vanessa hudgens that’s why he faked a shitty WiFi connection 🙄🙄😂😂 15 minutes ago

justblossomx

just me 🦥🦥🦥 zac efron is a COWARD. He introduced the cast of hsm for Disney sing along but didn’t sing with them. A COWARD. #disneysingalong 17 minutes ago

