Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ayesha & Farhan offer hotel for quarantine

Ayesha & Farhan offer hotel for quarantine

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
According to a report in a news portal, Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi reportedly told them that they have given their hotel in South Mumbai to the BMC for making it a quarantine facility.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iwmbuzz

IWMBuzz COVID-19: ‘Wanted’ actress @Ayeshatakia and husband #FarhanAzmi offer their Mumbai hotel for quarantine facilities… https://t.co/CcQHDij5Ml 21 minutes ago

Get_Salman_Khan

Salman Khan #gossip Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility https://t.co/15UZkLQSFP 22 minutes ago

filmykhabrifeed

Filmy Khabri Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility : Bollywood News… https://t.co/pMK7ZB0ChR 26 minutes ago

solowritter

شاہد عمران شاہد Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility https://t.co/FeKFfHavOD https://t.co/XRVPPp6XVM 27 minutes ago

solowritter

شاہد عمران شاہد Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility https://t.co/4RGmvQohq2 https://t.co/uMAMWj04cs 32 minutes ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes The couple has given their hotel in South Mumbai to the BMC to be used as a quarantine facility! https://t.co/IMKq7TnBiK 43 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Ayesha & Farhan offer hotel for quarantine https://t.co/rWOYwG6hab https://t.co/QewMLKPS8H 1 hour ago

filmibeat

FilmiBeat Ayesha Takia-Farhan Azmi Offer Their Mumbai Hotel To BMC As Quarantine Facility https://t.co/kAZO3iLTTe… https://t.co/h0tkD7cn6a 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.