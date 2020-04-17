Ayesha & Farhan offer hotel for quarantine Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

According to a report in a news portal, Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi reportedly told them that they have given their hotel in South Mumbai to the BMC for making it a quarantine facility. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IWMBuzz COVID-19: ‘Wanted’ actress @Ayeshatakia and husband #FarhanAzmi offer their Mumbai hotel for quarantine facilities… https://t.co/CcQHDij5Ml 21 minutes ago Salman Khan #gossip Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility https://t.co/15UZkLQSFP 22 minutes ago Filmy Khabri Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility : Bollywood News… https://t.co/pMK7ZB0ChR 26 minutes ago شاہد عمران شاہد Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility https://t.co/FeKFfHavOD https://t.co/XRVPPp6XVM 27 minutes ago شاہد عمران شاہد Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility https://t.co/4RGmvQohq2 https://t.co/uMAMWj04cs 32 minutes ago BombayTimes The couple has given their hotel in South Mumbai to the BMC to be used as a quarantine facility! https://t.co/IMKq7TnBiK 43 minutes ago MG Dumasia Ayesha & Farhan offer hotel for quarantine https://t.co/rWOYwG6hab https://t.co/QewMLKPS8H 1 hour ago FilmiBeat Ayesha Takia-Farhan Azmi Offer Their Mumbai Hotel To BMC As Quarantine Facility https://t.co/kAZO3iLTTe… https://t.co/h0tkD7cn6a 1 hour ago