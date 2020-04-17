Global  

Fiona Apple Drops New Album After 8 Year Absence - It's Getting Rave Reviews!

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Fiona Apple has dropped her new album Fetch the Bolt Cutters, which is her first album in eight years! The 42-year-old singer is getting some rave reviews for her work and Pitchfork even says that it’s a “perfect album.” The outlet says that Fiona‘s “fifth record is unbound, a wildstyle symphony of the everyday, an [...]
